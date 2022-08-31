News

Central Bank Sells USD 32.3 Million

31/08/2022 - 17:07
10 Less than a minute

The National Bank of Georgia (NBG) announced on 31 August that it sold USD 32.305 million of the USD 40 million that it took to auction. According to the Central Bank, the weighted average was GEL 2.8983 per USD.

The Central Bank bought a total of USD 70 million in August 2022. On 31 August, Lari was trading at 2.9045, while tomorrow it will be 2.9002.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

Tags
31/08/2022 - 17:07
10 Less than a minute

მსგავსი/Related

Noble Partner Drills Start in Georgia

29/08/2022 - 17:51

PM Does Not Rule Out Chance Recent Fires Started by Destructive Forces

29/08/2022 - 16:04

Another Georgian Fighter Killed in Ukraine

27/08/2022 - 13:57

Venice Commission Criticizes Controversial Surveillance Bill, Urges Re-examination

27/08/2022 - 11:04
© Copyright: Civil.ge 2022
Back to top button