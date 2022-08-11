News

Central Bank Buys USD 40 Million

The National Bank of Georgia (NBG) bought USD 40 million on 10 August. The weighted average according to the Bank was GEL 2.7096 per USD.

On 10 August, Lari was trading at 2.7100, while on August 11 it will be 2.7086.

This is the third time in August that the Central Bank has bought dollars. In the last two instances, the Central Bank purchased USD 20 million on 5 August and USD 10 million on 1 August.

