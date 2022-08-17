Central Bank Sells USD 8.3 Million

The National Bank of Georgia (NBG) announced on 17 August that it sold USD 8.3 million of the USD 20 million that it took to auction. According to the Central Bank, the weighted average was GEL 2.7961 per USD.

The Central Bank bought a total of USD 70 million in August 2022. On 17 August, Lari was trading at 2.8019, while on 18 August it will be 2.8019.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)