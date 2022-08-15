Russian Economic Minister Meets Abkhaz “prime minister”

While visiting Abkhazia last week, Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov met with “prime minister” Alexander Ankvab on 11 August.

According to Ankvab’s press service, the pair discussed bilateral cooperation, including in the energy sector, and the implementation of the agreement on the Program for the Social and Economic Development of the region for 2022-2025.

In that context, the conversation focused on “legal mechanisms for guaranteeing the protection of investors’ interests, [and] prospects for interbank cooperation.”

Ankvab also brought attention to the preparations underway for implementing the Investment Program for the Social and Economic Development for 2023-2025.

The parties also discussed how to eliminate violations found by the audit conducted in 2021 by the Federal Treasure of Russia on the use of financial assistance given to the region in 2019-2020.

