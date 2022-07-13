Opposition Urges President to Convoke the Parliament in Special Session

A part of the opposition and independent MPs addressed Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili on July 13 with a joint statement, requesting she convene a special parliamentary session to consider the necessary legislative changes for the implementation of 12 recommendations issued by the European Commission for granting Georgia the EU candidacy.

The signatories called also on Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili to “ensure the implementation of necessary procedures to prepare for the special session, including the scheduling of committee hearings in an accelerated manner.”

The opposition politicians believe that the special session will constitute a real step towards depolarization, the key requirement of the European Commission. They noted it will also reveal whether the ruling party actually wants to fulfill the prerequisites for candidacy or “if their aim is to drag time and imitate the process of implementing the recommendations.”

They also appealed the ruling party not to refuse participation in such session, if it is scheduled, saying the failure to attend will be a “clear manifestation that you prioritize keeping power over the national interests of Georgia.”

The opposition MPs further stressed that even if GD rejects the “constructive” proposal, they will continue to “take the necessary steps to implement the recommendations for European integration.”

The statement was signed by the largest opposition party the United National Movement, and Lelo for Georgia, Strategy Aghmashenebeli, For Georgia, Republican Party, as well as the independent MPs Armaz Akhvlediani, Shalva Shavgulidze, Tamar Charkviani, Tamar Kordzaia, Salome Samadashvili, and Davit Bakradze. Girchi, European Socialists, and the Citizens party did not sign the agreement.

