Georgian Prime Minister’s NATO Remarks Stir Controversy

Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili has stirred controversy after stating that Georgia first has to solve the question of territorial integrity to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).



“We are not naive, we understand Georgia has territorial problems, we must solve them first and then become a member of NATO. This is an understanding of our European [partners] and NATO member countries,” the Georgian Prime Minister noted at the Qatar Economic Forum on June 21.

Stressing his government’s motivation and “determination” to join the Alliance, he said “it does not depend only on our wish to become a member of NATO, it depends on the consensus that all members states of NATO should agree to grant membership to NATO.”

The Prime Minister also noted that more than 80% of Georgians support Euro-Atlantic integration, while the Georgian Dream majority made several constitutional amendments in 2017 stipulating that Georgia’s foreign policy path is Euro-Atlantic.

“In fact, it was during my first premiership in 2015, when we opened, and inaugurated a joint training center with NATO, at the time Secretary General Stoltenberg was in Tbilisi, so this is a clear demonstration of our very close cooperation.”

Asked by the moderator, Bloomberg’s John Micklethwait whether he could trust Russian President Vladimir Putin, dealing with whom would be needed to solve Georgia’s territorial issues, PM Garibashvili responded: “In 2008 we experienced a large-scale war, in the 1990s when Georgia regained independence, we had 2 wars in our breakaway regions in Abkhazia and [South] Ossetia… and Russians at that time, 30 years ago, were helping these separatist groups.”

“We fought against Russia three times over the last 30 years, so our government’s policy is to restore territorial integrity and sovereignty through peaceful negotiations.”

Asked again if he would trust Putin if he gave his word, the PM responded: “we have not had any contacts since we came to power in 2012, there have been no political consultations, only economic, trade relationship exists, this is the reality we live in.”

Opponents React

For Georgia party’s Kakhaber Kemoklidze, former security official and ex-Head of the Government Administration, said the Prime Minister’s remarks were “damaging” and “a gift to Russia.”

Georgia should do the opposite, Kemoklidze argued in a post on Facebook, noting that “we do not have to solve the issue of territorial integrity (it is an incredibly difficult and long way), we have to [first] integrate fully into the European and Euro-Atlantic structures.”

“That will increase the pace of the country’s development and its attractiveness. It is the latter that will become the main determining factor in the restoration of territorial integrity.”



Former Deputy Foreign Minister and ex Vice Speaker of the Parliament, Sergi kapandze also reacted in a tweet, saying that PM Garibashvili “basically says NO to NATO, claiming that Georgia first has to resolve territorial problems and then join.”



This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)