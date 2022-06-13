News

Georgia’s Foreign Trade Up 37% in January-May

Georgia’s foreign trade turnover of goods amounted to USD 6.9 billion between January-May 2022 – a 37% increase as compared to the same period last year, according to the preliminary estimates released by the National Statistics Office (Geostat) on June 13.

Exports grew by 36.2% to USD 2.1 billion, while imports increased by 37.3% to USD 4.8 billion. The trade deficit between January-May was USD 2.7 billion, amounting to 39.5% of the trade turnover.

Source: Geostat

