Georgian, Moldovan Presidents Talk EU Bids on Phone

Presidents of Georgia and Moldova, Salome Zurabishvili and Maia Sandu, respectively, spoke on the phone on May 27 to discuss the EU membership bids of Tbilisi, Chișinău, and Kyiv.

“We look forward to the decision of the EU in the near future, a decision of geopolitical envergure,” President Zurabishvili said in a tweet after the call.

President Sandu noted that they also talked about the “current developments in Moldova and the region and how we can further strengthen our cooperation.”

Both Georgia and Moldova signed their applications for EU membership on March 3, following in the footsteps of Ukraine, which formally requested to join the 27-member-bloc amid Russia’s invasion.

