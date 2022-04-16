Three More Georgian Fighters Killed in Ukraine Today

Three more Georgian volunteers fighting for Ukraine were killed in action today, Vano Nadiradze, a long-time Georgian fighter in Ukraine announced on Facebook.

Nadiradze first reported about the death of Arkadi Kasradze in the town of Rubizhne in Ukraine’s eastern Luhansk region.

Later in the day, Nadiradze wrote about the deaths of two more Georgian fighters Zaza Bitsadze and Alika Tsaava.

With the passing of the three men, the death toll of Georgian volunteer fighters against Russia’s full-scale invasion in Ukraine has increased to nine.

Most recently, 21-year-old Nika Shanava and 49-year-old Davit Menabdishvili were killed in Russian artillery fire near Izium, northeastern Ukraine on April 9.

Before that, Davit Gobejishvili was killed in action in Irpin, northwest of Kyiv, on March 26.

Gia Beriashvili and Davit Ratiani were also killed on the Irpin front on March 18, while on March 19 reports emerged about the death of Bakhva Chikobava in besieged port city of Mariupol.

Also Read: