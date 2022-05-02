Armenian Justice Minister Meets Georgian PM, Counterpart in Tbilisi

Armenian Justice Minister Karen Andreasyan today met Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and counterpart Rati Bregadze in Tbilisi.

Minister Andreasyan and PM Garibashvili expressed readiness to step up bilateral cooperation in the areas of justice, human rights and public services, the Georgian Government’s press service reported.

Besides, the two officials touched upon the security situation in the South Caucasus amid Russia’s war against Ukraine, with the sides highlighting the importance of common efforts to support peace and stability in the region.

Minister Andreasyan and Georgian counterpart Rati Bregadze meanwhile opened the Georgian-Armenian Legal Forum, a platform for cooperation between the two ministries in access to notary services, e-government services, and penitentiary and probation reforms, among others.

As part of the trip, the Armenian Minister is also set to visit National Archives, Public Service Hall and the Special Penitentiary Service in Tbilisi, the Georgian Justice Ministry reported.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)