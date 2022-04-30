Georgian FM Meets Armenian Leaders

Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili is on April 29-30 visiting Yerevan, where he today held meetings with the Armenian President, Prime Minister, chief diplomat, and National Assembly Speaker.

The chief Georgian diplomat and President Vahagn Khachaturyan discussed positive dynamics in every area of bilateral cooperation and pledged to further bolster ties, a press release of the Georgian Foreign Ministry said.

The Armenian President’s office reported that the two officials stressed the importance of peace and stability for the development of the South Caucasus and continuous cooperation between Tbilisi and Yerevan to contribute to regional security.

Meanwhile, FM Darchiashvili and PM Nikol Pashinyan touched upon the prospects to further develop trade and economic ties and the people-to-people relations, the Georgian Foreign Ministry reported.

Speaking with FM Darchiashvili, PM Pashinyan stressed that the existing “high level of political dialogue between Armenia and Georgia” can be a foundation to further expand cooperation.

The Georgian chief diplomat and his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan discussed the importance of realizing the full potential of economic, trade, and transit ties, the Foreign Ministry of Georgia reported.

The two diplomats also agreed to work on new mechanisms to further promote tourist flows between Georgia and Armenia.

In the context of transit links, the diplomats focused on the importance of cooperation between Tbilisi and Yerevan in establishing the Persian Gulf-Black Sea Corridor, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said.

Also on April 30, FM Darchiashvili and Armenian National Assembly Speaker Alen Simonyan discussed parliamentary ties as well as security challenges on global and regional levels, the Georgian Foreign Ministry stated.

Speaker Simonyan told the Georgian diplomat that developing closer links with Tbilisi as well as taking steps “to improve relations with all its neighbors” are among Yerevan’s priorities, the Armenian Parliament’s press release said.

The trip to Yerevan was the first for FM Darchiashvili, following his appointment earlier in April.

Previously, on April 26-27, the top diplomat paid a visit to Baku.

