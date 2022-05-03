Second Part of Georgia’s EU Questionnaire Released

The Georgian Government has released the second part of its EU membership questionnaire, which is to help the European Commission prepare the opinion on the country’s application.

The 239-page-long document, published on April 29, is divided into 33 chapters with about 2,300 questions, inquiring about the compatibility of Georgia’s specific legislative frameworks for each sector of the national economy with that of the EU.

With a focus on the freedom of movement and goods, along with the rights of companies and persons, the topics covered by the questionnaire range from existing legislation on work permits and the freedom of movement of workers to anti-discriminatory laws.

Questions also touch on the existing banking and non-cash payment systems in the country, and whether there are effective laws in place to prevent money laundering and the funding of illegal activities.

The document also covers company reporting and auditing systems, with an emphasis placed on transparency.

The questionnaire also inquires about Georgia’s intellectual property laws and the extent of copyright laws in relation to computer applications and technology.

Legislation covering competitiveness between companies and anti-trust practices are also covered.

The EU has set the deadline for submitting the second part on May 13.

The Georgian government has already finished working on the first part of the questionnaire, with PM Irakli Garibashvili delivering the document to EU Ambassador Carl Hartzell on May 2.

Georgia decided to follow a fast-tracked EU application on March 3 after the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. Moldova soon followed suit as well.

See the full questionnaire here.

