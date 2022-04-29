EU Special Representative Klaar Concludes Tbilisi Trip

Toivo Klaar, EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia concluded a trip to Tbilisi on April 28, following meetings with top Georgian officials.

During the April 28 meeting, the EU Special Representative and Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili discussed Russia’s war on Ukraine, as well as Georgia’s humanitarian assistance and support for Kyiv in multilateral formats, the Government’s press service said.

The talks also covered Georgia’s strategy for de-occupation of Abkhazia and Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia and peaceful conflict resolution, as per the report.

Also on April 28, Special Representative Klaar and Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili talked about the importance of the Geneva International Discussions, which the former co-chairs, and the need for Russia to fulfill its obligations under the EU-brokered 2008 ceasefire deal.

The Georgian Foreign Ministry stated that the sides also discussed a peaceful settlement of the conflict and Tbilisi’s efforts to this end.

Meanwhile, the EU Special Representative and Reconciliation Minister Tea Akhvlediani discussed the humanitarian and human rights issues in the occupied regions, the Reconciliation Ministry reported on April 28.

Before arriving in Tbilisi, Special Representative Klaar paid a two-day trip to Sokhumi, in occupied Abkhazia.

