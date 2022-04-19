Policeman Detained for Negligent Manslaughter

The Special Investigation Service stated early on April 19 that a senior detective of the Old Tbilisi District Police Department’s Fourth Division has been detained over the negligent manslaughter of a 30-year-old man in the Tskneti settlement of Tbilisi’s Vake District.

The Investigation Service’s probe found that on April 18 the detective had arrived in Tskneti to look into a case of possible unlawful buying and storage of narcotics.

The policeman accidentally fired a shot from his firearm when detaining the young man, killing him, according to the investigation.

The Service is leading the probe under Articles 116 and 333 (3b) of the Criminal Code — killing by negligence and exceeding official powers using violence or a weapon, respectively. The crime is punishable by imprisonment for a term of five to eight years, with deprivation of carrying out professional duties for up to three years.

A man claiming to have witnessed the incident told TV Pirveli today that the incident was preceded by a minor scuffle between the detective and the victim.

Still, he said that the policeman had not “necessarily used violence” against the victim during the incident ahead of the shooting.

The witness said the victim was shot near his heart, but noted he could not see whether the policeman’s shot was accidental or a misfiring.

NB: This article was updated at 12:57, April 19. An eyewitness account was added.

