Top Georgian, Ukrainian Diplomats Speak Over the Phone

Georgian and Ukrainian Foreign Ministers, Ilia Darchiashvili and Dmytro Kuleba, respectively, spoke over the phone today.

Ukraine’s top diplomat tweeted that he spoke with his Georgian counterpart “on Ukraine’s heroic defense against the ongoing Russian invasion.”

“He assured me of Georgia’s continued support of Ukraine,” FM Kuleba wrote.

“Grateful to him for reaffirming that Georgia does not and will not allow any bypassing of sanctions by Russia.”

