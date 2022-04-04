Georgian and Ukrainian flags. Photo collage: Twitter/tsiskarashvili
News

Georgia Aids Russian Smuggling, Ukraine Claims

04/04/2022 - 16:24
130 1 minute read

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry Intelligence alleged today that Moscow is establishing a channel for smuggling through the Georgian territory.

“With the imposition of international sanctions, the Russian Federation has lost the ability to supply a large range of military, dual and civilian goods,” it said, adding: “to circumvent the sanctions, Russian agents set up smuggling channels, which pass, in particular, on Georgian territory.”

“At the same time, representatives of the Georgian security services were instructed by the political leadership not to interfere with the activities of the smugglers,” alleged the Ukrainian military intelligence.

As per the same statement, the possibility of resumption of air traffic between Georgia and Russia, halted by Vladimir Putin since June 2019 over the anti-occupation protests in Tbilisi, is also being considered.

No other concrete details were provided in a brief statement by the Ukrainian intelligence.

Civil Georgia is trying to reach out to the Government of Georgia for comment. The article will be update upon receiving the government’s response.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

Tags
04/04/2022 - 16:24
130 1 minute read

მსგავსი/Related

European Parliament Receives Critical Report on Georgia’s Association Implementation

04/04/2022 - 18:54

Tbilisi Denies Ukraine’s Claims Over Aiding Russian Smuggling

04/04/2022 - 17:43

Annual Inflation at 11.8% in March  

04/04/2022 - 16:50

Tskhinvali Leader Visits Donetsk, Mariupol

04/04/2022 - 15:19
© Copyright: Civil.ge 2022
Back to top button