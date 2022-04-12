New Abkhaz Legislature Elects Speaker

New Abkhaz “national assembly” that held its inaugural session today has elected Lasha Ashuba, 32, as its new speaker.

33 deputies unanimously backed Ashuba, the sole candidate for the post. Abkhaz legislature is composed of 35 members, but two more lawmakers are yet to be elected through repeat polls.

Ashuba is one of the seven lawmakers — along with Timur Beia, Astamur Arshba, Alkhas Hagba, Venori Bebia, Levon Galustyan, and Ashot Minasyan — from the previous convocation of the 2017-2022 “parliament” that retained their mandates in the new legislature.

Lasha Ashuba is a scion of a distinguished family in Abkhazia. His father Nugzar Ashuba also served as the speaker of the Abkhaz “national assembly” from 2002 to 2012.

