10 Shortlisted For Public TV Board

A Parliamentary selection commission submitted on April 7 a list of ten candidates for three six-year posts at the Georgian Public Broadcaster’s board of trustees.

From the list, the parliamentary majority, opposition and the Public Defender of Georgia are to select a candidate each to present to the legislature for voting.

As per the GBP rules of procedure, the board of trustees is comprised of nine members in total, with three nominated by the majority, three by the opposition, two by the Public Defender and one by the Supreme Council of Adjara Autonomous Republic.

The vacancy for the three posts was called earlier in March, as board chair Irina Putkaradze, elected under Ombudsperson’s quota, Irakli Papava, a GD-named member, and Giorgi Nizharadze, opposition-named trustee, are concluding their terms.

The ten shortlisted candidates are:

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)