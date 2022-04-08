10 Shortlisted For Public TV Board
A Parliamentary selection commission submitted on April 7 a list of ten candidates for three six-year posts at the Georgian Public Broadcaster’s board of trustees.
From the list, the parliamentary majority, opposition and the Public Defender of Georgia are to select a candidate each to present to the legislature for voting.
As per the GBP rules of procedure, the board of trustees is comprised of nine members in total, with three nominated by the majority, three by the opposition, two by the Public Defender and one by the Supreme Council of Adjara Autonomous Republic.
The vacancy for the three posts was called earlier in March, as board chair Irina Putkaradze, elected under Ombudsperson’s quota, Irakli Papava, a GD-named member, and Giorgi Nizharadze, opposition-named trustee, are concluding their terms.
The ten shortlisted candidates are:
- Marina Giorgadze — Leading specialist at the Public Relations and Information Department of the Parliament
- Arina Tavakarashvili — Assistant Professor at Sulkhan-Saba University in Tbilisi; Invited Lecturer at Gori State Teaching University; Teacher for civic education at AC School in Gori; Expert in NATO affairs at International Center for Geopolitical Studies.
- Giorgi Iasashvili — Lawyer at Public Broadcaster Labor Union.
- Bela Kopaliani — Associated Professor at Grigol Robakidze University in Tbilisi; Deputy Minister of Justice and Civic Integration at the Tbilisi-based Abkhazian Government-in-exile.
- Vasil Maglaperidze — Producer of educational show “Our Georgia” at the GPB; Deputy Chair of ruling Georgian Dream party in January-March 2021; General Director of GPB in 2017-2020.
- Aleksi Noniadze — Staffer for opposition political group Reformers at the Parliament; Deputy Chair of Georgian Auto Importers’ Association.
- Lasha Tugushi — Co-anchor of Palitra TV talk show Resume; professor at Tbilisi State University; Editor-in-Chief of English-language online news outlet DFwatch.
- Lia Shavgulidze — Director of Journalistic Research and Economic Analysis Center, a nonprofit.
- Donara Shonava — Head of Mediacommunications School at House of Justice, a nonprofit.
- Zaza Khutsishvili — Former majoritarian MP of the Georgian Dream (2016-2020).
