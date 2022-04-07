Turkish Interior Minister Meets Georgian PM, Counterpart

Turkish Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu met today with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and counterpart Vakhtang Gomelauri in Tbilisi.

The Georgian Government’s press service said that PM Garibashvili and Minister Soylu discussed the hostilities in Ukraine, the war’s impact on the security environment in the South Caucasus and highlighted the need to support peace and stability in the region.

In this context, the PM brought up his Peaceful Neighborhood Initiative, a proposed platform that would bring together Georgia, Azerbaijan and Armenia in a dialogue for confidence-building in the South Caucasus.

Meanwhile, in the meeting with Minister Soylu, Georgian Interior Minister Vakhtang Gomelauri spoke about the importance of Turkey’s support to Georgia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty as well as cooperation in border security and the fight against organized crime.

He particularly highlighted Turkey’s support for Georgia’s Coast Guard, particularly in renovating the country’s vessels.

Speaking through a translator, Minister Soylu expressed his confidence that Georgia and Turkey will be able to take further steps in cooperation in the fight against terror, illegal migration, cyber-crime and illegal betting, among others.

Besides, the Turkish official suggested setting up a trilateral cooperation format between the Interior Ministries of Turkey, Georgia and Azerbaijan, similarly to that of the three state’s Defence Ministries.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian)