Speaker of Turkey’s Grand National Assembly Meets Georgian Leaders

Speaker of Turkey’s Grand National Assembly, Mustafa Şentop met today with Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili, Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and counterpart Shalva Papuashvili in Tbilisi.

Speaker Şentop said in a tweet that he and President Zurabishvili during the discussion confirmed willingness to further improve the bilateral relations.

Meanwhile, the Turkish Speaker and Georgian PM in their meeting also touched upon regional cooperation, strategic partnership between the two countries, including trade ties and economic cooperation, as reported by the Georgian Government’s press service.

Also on February 21, Speakers Şentop and Papuashvili held face-to-face as well as extended meetings. Georgian Parliament reported that the sides talked about ongoing regional developments and highlighted the need for de-escalation and preventing war in Ukraine.

The Turkish parliament stated that the sides also exchanged views on inter-parliamentary cooperation and bilateral relations.

The Turkish and Georgian speakers also signed an updated cooperation agreement, envisaging exchanging regular contacts, visits, sharing experience and holding consultations on issues of common interests and supporting each other international parliamentary organizations.

In press remarks afterward, Speaker Şentop stressed Turkey’s support for Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic integration and its NATO membership.

“We also maintain our strong support for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and we emphasize our position on this issue on every platform,” he added.

The Turkish parliament speaker was accompanied by MPs Ahmet Çolakoğlu, Tülay Kaynarca, Yunus Emre, and Hüseyin Örs.

