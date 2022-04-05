In Quotes | Political Reactions to Claims of Georgia Aiding Russia Smuggling

Georgian politicians of the ruling Georgian Dream and the opposition parties have responded to Ukrainian Defence Ministry Intelligence’s claim that Georgia has allowed Russia to set up a smuggling channel through its territory.

Civil.ge compiled some of the remarks:

Ruling Party Reactions:

Shalva Papuashvili, Parliament Speaker: “Simply put, this is a lie! This type of disinformation from a partner country, especially in these circumstances, is totally unacceptable.”

Mamuka Mdinaradze, GD Parliamentary Faction Chair: “Time has come for complete illustration! Let us see how many leaders and hybrid warfare soldiers of the party of war [United National Movement] will choose a new form of treason and agree with an unheard-of, horrific accusation against their homeland…”

Giorgi Kakhiani, GD MP: “To put it mildly, this has nothing to do with the truth. But I would also say that this is insulting to our country… On the contrary, there are questions as to why such an opinion could arise, and whether it is connected to the hybrid war which is unfortunately waged against our country. And questions also arise in the sense that this information comes from exactly the agency where just recently [United National Movement-era Deputy Interior Minister] Gia Lortkipanidze was appointed as the deputy chief.”

Opposition Reactions:

Tinatin Bokuchava, United National Movement MP: “There is no reason to question the information of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Intelligence. They have many international partners standing by their side. If this is confirmed, I reiterate, it will be an open message that Georgia has diverted from its Euro-Atlantic path. This is a fundamental change in Georgia’s foreign policy and now Georgia is considered as a pro-Putin, pro-Russian country.”

Davit Usupashvili, Lelo MP: “This is so dangerous that it is impossible to be correct, but competent bodies, which have [relevant] information should provide clarity. These types of events need to be responded to as soon quickly and competently as possible, first of all, so that Georgian citizens remain calm…”

Giga Bokeria, European Georgia Chair: “The information disseminated by the Ukrainian defense intelligence is in full accordance with the rhetoric we hear publicly from [Prime Minister Irakli] Garibashvili, [GD Chair Irakli] Kobakhidze and this disgraceful entourage of [GD founder, billionaire Bidzina] Ivanishvili. Their public statements are indirect proof that this is exactly how they are positioned.”

