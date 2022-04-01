S. Ossetian Sympathizers of Russian Annexation – List

Kremlin-backed leader of Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia, Anatoly Bibilov, who is seeking reelection on April 10, announced on March 30 that his regime will take “appropriate legal steps in the near future” to ensure “unification” with Russia. Comments made later by Russian and de facto S. Ossetian officials suggest that a referendum will precede before Moscow annexes the region. Georgia’s Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani reacted that “it is unacceptable to discuss any referendums while Georgia’s territory is occupied by Russia.”

Below are comments by South Ossetian political and public figures serving as cheerleaders of Moscow’s prospective annexation of the Georgian region, from where some 30 thousand ethnic Georgians remain uprooted to date:

Ludvig Chibirov, former Russia-backed secessionist leader:

“Yesterday’s speech by the President of the Republic of South Ossetia, Anatoly Ilyich Bibilov, made my heart happy and instilled confidence in the realization of our people’s age-old dream of reunification with a friendly country called the Russian Federation. Great worship to Russia that it not only saved South Ossetia from extermination during the Georgian-Ossetian armed confrontation but also recognized our statehood, thanks to which we have been living under a peaceful sky for fourteen years now. But our people would be even more grateful to the Russian leadership if it responded to the appeal of our president and would take South Ossetia under its wing forever” – told Chibirov the journalists.

Leonid Tibilov, Bibilov’s predecessor:

RES agency cited Tibilov as saying that Russia’s annexation of S. Ossetia would solve the issue of a “divided” Ossetian nation. He continued: “In addition, as a result of becoming part of Russia, we should definitely expect the issues of strengthening security and increasing the level of social well-being of the population,”

Alan Tadtayev, Chairman of “South Ossetian Parliament”:

“The people of the Republic of South Ossetia will express their opinion on joining Russia at a referendum to be held in the near future. We have all the grounds for joining Russia, there are no legal obstacles for that. The main thing today is to hold a referendum and become part of the Russian Federation,” said Tadtayev.

Vadim Tedeev, Rector of South Ossetian State University:

“The Russian Federation’s special military operation in Ukraine must end with the victory of fraternal Russia over Ukrainian fascism so that peace will come to the land of long-suffering Ukraine. The calls by Ukrainian nationalists for the Georgian leadership to begin military action against South Ossetia show the danger of the current situation. August 2008 showed the whole world that the only guarantor of security for South Ossetia is the Russian Federation” – said the rector.

Robert Gagloiti, director of the S. Ossetian Scientific Research Institute named after Vaneev

“At that time [meaning when Bibilov first proposed the annexation in the past – Civil.ge] certain circumstances did not allow the realization of this issue. But today it is time to approach this topic responsibly and finally solve it. In our society, there is a small category of citizens who treat the issue of reunification negatively. But I personally fully support the statement” of Bibilov. He continued: “I am a little confused about when exactly the question of joining Russia is planned to be decided, given the situation in Ukraine and the unstable Georgian-Russian relations. I am in favor of holding a referendum on South Ossetia’s accession to Russia.“

Robert Kulumbegov, historian:

“I would like to note that the desire of South Ossetians to be part of Russia has always been there and it is not a paradigm of today.”

