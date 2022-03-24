Top NATO Intelligence Official Meets Georgian PM

NATO’s Assistant Secretary General for Intelligence and Security David Cattler met on March 23-24 with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and Chair of Parliamentary Defense and Security Committee MP Irakli Beraia.

At the meeting with PM Garibashvili today, the officials discussed the NATO-Georgia relations, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the security environment in Eastern Europe, according to the PM’s press service.

The officials noted the importance of enhancing NATO-Georgia cooperation in order to further modernize the Georgian military and strengthen the country’s defence capabilities.

The Assistant Secretary General and MP Beraia on March 23 also touched upon the Russian invasion of Ukraine and security challenges in the country and the wider region, Georgian Parliament’s press service said.

The sides talked about Georgia’s foreign and security policy priorities and stressed the importance of strengthening its resilience to threats.

MP Irakli Beraia also noted the need to move faster with the decision on Georgia’s NATO membership.

“Our work together protects our people,” Assistant Secretary General Cattler said after the meeting. “Our partnership with Georgia has never been more important.”

Earlier on March 23, the NATO official met Georgian Defense Minister Juansher Burchuladze and Head of State Security Service Girgol Liluashvili.

The trip comes amid the ongoing NATO-Georgia Exercise, computer-assisted, command post drills held in Georgia involving personnel from over 20 countries.

