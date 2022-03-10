Georgian FM Denounces Russian Bombing of Mariupol Hospital

Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani today denounced Russia’s bombing of the hospital in besieged Mariupol, a city in southeast Ukraine.

“It is nothing short of devastating to hear of the barbaric bombing of maternity and children’s hospital in Mariupol,” the top diplomat tweeted. “We stand with Ukraine and strongly condemn this cowardly attack on defenseless innocent civilians.”

“This shameful massacre must end immediately, stop Russian aggression,” he added.

The devastating Russian airstrike on March 9 killed three, including a child, and injured 17 people, according to the latest data disclosed by the Mariupol City Council.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said the bombing of the hospital was an “atrocity” and an act of “terror.” Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba dubbed the attack a “petrifying war crime.”

The Georgian top diplomat’s statement comes amid strained relations between Kyiv and Tbilisi, after Ukraine recalled its ambassador on March 1 over Georgia’s refusal to join international sanctions against Russia and rejection of a chartered flight to transfer volunteers to Ukraine.

Also, on March 7, Kyiv called on the Georgian Government to publicly distance itself from Russia’s decision to allow the import of Georgian milk and dairy.

Meanwhile, the Georgian Dream government has faced resignation calls amid public outcry over Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili’s controversial rhetoric about Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

