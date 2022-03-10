Reports: Georgia’s Local Authorities Keep Buying Russian

Nadzaladevi District Administration of the Georgian capital, Tbilisi, will spend GEL 114 thousand (USD 33.7 thousand) to procure Russian-made outdoor exercise machines, investigative journalists’ group Ifact reported today.

The purchases of goods and equipment came into sharp media focus, as the Georgian Government has stirred controversy by refusing to join sanctions imposed by the Western actors on Russia following the escalation of war against Ukraine. In addition, Russia has lifted the sanctions on import of some Georgian goods, including dairy products. Official Kyiv has decried actions as “immoral”.

In 2015-2020, the Georgian local authorities have spent GEL 8.9 million (USD 2.6 million) only for procuring Russian-made outdoor training equipment, according to the investigative journalists.

Tbilisi-based Geo Park Ltd., which imports equipment produced in Moscow by company Romana and often participates in government tenders uncontested.

The Nadzaladevi Administration announced the procurement on February 24, and selected Geo Park Ltd., the sole claimant, on March 7. The company shall sign the procurement deal no later than March 17.

Geo Park Ltd., was also the sole claimant in a procurement offer by Kareli Municipality of the Shida Kartli region. The call is now on the selection stage, with the company likely to strike the deal for about GEL 290 thousand (USD 85 thousand).

The uncontested tenders, watchdogs say, could one of the markers of corrupt links with the authorities.

