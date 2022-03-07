PM Talks War in Ukraine, Georgia’s Economy

In a cabinet meeting on March 7, Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili reiterated his solidarity with Ukraine, and discussed Georgia’s “unprecedented” economic growth.

PM Garibashvili argued that Georgia has supported Ukraine “on every international level” and provided 140 tons of humanitarian aid.

“This process, of course, continues and we will send even more assistance to Ukraine,” he added.

The Prime Minister also said that Georgian Embassy is doing its best, so that “none of our citizens that are in Ukraine remain without attention.”

“We all find the war categorically unacceptable,” he maintained, adding “we all pray for the war and the tragedy happening in Ukraine to end soon.”

“Again, we hope that the entire international community will do everything for the war to end as soon as possible,” the PM added.

Against this backdrop, PM Garibashvili reassured Georgian citizens that Georgia is under “no danger, [or] threat.”

“Despite these challenges and provocations, we will maintain peace in the country, security and stability for our citizens,” he noted.

During the session, the Prime Minister also touched upon Georgia’s 18% growth in real GDP in January. He argued the rate is “unprecedented in the entire region and in Europe as well.”

“We have growth in every direction, so it is now crucial for this pace not to slow down,” he noted.

Amid the “significant challenges in the region,” he tasked Economy and Finance Ministers, Levan Davitashvili and Lasha Khutsishvili respectively, to be in more active communication with the private sector.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)