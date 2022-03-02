Georgia to Apply for EU Membership Immediately

Georgian Dream chair Irakli Kobakhidze has announced Georgia will file for EU membership tomorrow.

“We call on the EU bodies to review our application in an emergency manner and to make the decision to grant Georgia the status of an EU membership candidate,” MP Kobakhidze said in a special briefing.

He said the GD made a political decision “considering the overall political context and the new reality, [and] based on consultations with members of the party’s political council and first of all, the Prime Minister.”

“Filing a strong application, backed by new reforms in 2024, as it was envisaged by the Georgian Dream’s election program would have had an advantage over applying hastily,” he stressed, however.

“It is our dream and political goal for Georgia to become an economically strong and a safe European country,” the GD chair noted. “Every move of our government, including today’s decision, serves this aim.”

He also argued the GD Government has had “multiple impressive achievements on the path of integration with the EU,” including the signing of the Association Agreement and introducing a visa-free regime.

According to the GD chair, integration with the EU is a “path that shall lead our country to overcome poverty, to a qualitative increase in our population’s wellbeing and security and to de-occupation.”

The move marks a u-turn in Mr. Kobakhidze’s rhetoric over the day. Yesterday he defended their stated goal to apply for the membership in 2024, arguing “a hasty initiative could be counterproductive because we have to satisfy certain terms over the [next] two years.”

The GD chair claimed yesterday that the EU had offered Kyiv to review granting Ukraine a candidate status in an expedited manner, but the offer did not stand for Georgia or Moldova.

Prior to that, the governing party faced calls to follow in the footsteps of Kyiv and immediately apply for EU membership amid Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Noteworthy, the decision comes during President Salome Zurabishvili’s trip to Brussels, where she met European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The development also comes as the EU has counted five “setbacks in the area of the judiciary and rule of law in Georgia” throughout 2021, including the failure to meet necessary reform conditions for a EU loan.

