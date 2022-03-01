Zurabishvili Visits Paris, Brussels

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili is visiting Paris and Brussels this week to meet top officials and express Tbilisi’s solidarity with Kyiv amid Russia’s full-scale invasion.

President Zurabishvili sat down with French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on February 28. The officials discussed “all the issues that confront” Georgia and France, according to the President’s tweet.

President Macron has previously reaffirmed his determination to support EU’s Eastern partners against “attempt at tensions and destabilization,” according to the French Presidential administration’s statement on February 26.

The Georgian President departed today from Paris for Brussels, where she will meet Presidents of the European Council and European Commission, Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen, respectively.

“At a time, when all of Europe is united, we too have to become part of this unity,” President Zurabishvili said on February 28, in remarks about the visit.

She has also noted that Russia’s aggression against Ukraine opens up “a new window, where Europeans are ready to look differently to the future of Ukraine, Georgia, and Moldova.”

The Georgian President’s trip comes as the Georgian Dream government and Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili are facing public outcry over refusing to international sanctions against Russia and barring Georgian volunteers from going to Ukraine.

The Georgian Dream officials received criticism ahead of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as well, after the ruling party lawmakers refused to mention Moscow’s “possible military aggression” in a parliamentary resolution in support of Ukraine.

