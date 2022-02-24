Georgian Foreign Ministry Reacts to Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine

“Russia’s military actions undermine Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty as well as the UN Charter and fundamental principles of the international law,” the Foreign Ministry stated today.

It argued that Moscow’s actions will have “severe consequences for Ukraine, but also for the entire international community.”

Expressing “strong solidarity with our friends, Ukrainian people,” the Foreign Ministry called on the international community “to take all the necessary steps towards de-escalation and to stop the violence.”

The statement comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin announced what he called a “special military operation” against Ukraine early morning, shortly before Moscow launched bombing, shelling and a full-scale invasion of the country.

