New Adjara, Batumi Police Chiefs Appointed

Police of the Adjara Autonomous Republic and its Batumi City Division have new chiefs following the latest reshuffle at the Interior Ministry of Georgia.

Grigol Beselia has been appointed as the Adjara Police chief, replacing Avtandil Galdava, who had served in this post since February 2021.

Before moving to Adjara, Beselia worked as the head of the Vake-Saburtalo division at the Tbilisi Police Department. In 2013, he served as the chief of the Interior Ministry’s Regional Main Division in the Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti region.

Meanwhile, Irakli Dgebuadze took over the post of the head of the Batumi City Police Division from Khvicha Kadagidze, who occupied the post since last year.

Until now, Dgebuadze led the 2nd Police Division of the Old Tbilisi Main Division at the Tbilisi Police Department.

It is not clear where the former chiefs, Avtandil Galdava and Khvicha Kadagidze, will continue their work. The Interior Ministry has not provided additional details.

According to the local news outlet Batumelebi, Galdava took over Beselia’s position in Tbilisi.

