Georgian, Czech Defense Ministers Meet in Brussels

Defense Minister Juansher Burchuladze met today with his Czech counterpart, Jana Černochová, at the fringes of the NATO Defense Ministerial held in Brussels on February 16-17.

The Ministers discussed bilateral defense cooperation, including military industry, as well as the Black Sea regional security and stability and Georgia’s progress on its path of NATO and EU integration, according to the Georgian Ministry’s press release.

The officials emphasized the need to deepen collaboration in bilateral and multilateral formats, and also signed a 2022 plan for cooperation between the Ministries.

The Defense Ministry also signed today with the Lithuanian Defense Ministry delegation a 2022 cooperation plan as well as a memorandum on cooperation with the Kaunas Cyber Defense Center to tackle hybrid threats. The latter also includes the U.S. and Ukraine, according to the Georgian Defense Ministry.

Minister Burchuladze, alongside his Ukrainian counterpart, will meet the NATO Defense Ministers in a joint session on February 17.

