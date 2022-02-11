Abkhaz ‘Culture Minister’ Resigns

Abkhaz ‘culture minister’ Gudisa Agrba has resigned, Kremlin-backed leader Aslan Bzhania’s administration reported today.

According to the office, Bzhania approved Agrba’s request to be relieved of the duty and appointed deputy ‘culture minister’ Dinara Smyr to act in his stead for the time being.

Agrba had served since June 5, 2020, after Bzhania came to power in repeat polls of March 2020.

