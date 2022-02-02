GD Names Candidates for Batumi, Rustavi By-Elections

Georgian Dream chair Irakli Kobakhidze announced today the party has named Ramaz Jincharadze to run as a majoritarian councilor for Batumi Sakrebulo and Irakli Shatakishvili to contest the majoritarian MP seat of Rustavi constituency.

With the by-elections for the two vacant seats slated for April 2, MP Kobakhidze said the race in Batumi is especially important as it is decisive for “forming a solid majority” in the Sakrebulo.

Jincharadze currently serves as the Deputy Health Minister of Adjara Autonomous Republic. He has been a civil servant since 1994, and worked at several positions in the Ministry.

Shatakishvili meanwhile has pursued a career in the private sector and currently works as the Deputy to the Corporate Director of Rich Metals Group, a firm registered in Netherlands that mines metals in Georgia’s southern municipalities of Bolnisi, Dmanisi and Tetritskaro in the Kvemo Kartli region.

