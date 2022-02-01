By-Elections in Batumi, Rustavi Slated for April 2

The Central Election Commission today set the by-elections in Georgia’s coastal city of Batumi and southern city of Rustavi for April 2.

Voters will elect a majoritarian member of Parliament in Rustavi, while Batumi residents will vote in a majoritarian member for the City Council (Sakrebulo).

The majoritarian MP seat was left vacant on December 2, as Georgian Dream’s Nino Latsabidze had her mandate terminated after being elected as the Rustavi Mayor in 2021 local polls.

Meanwhile, the Sakrebulo seat in Batumi was left vacant after United National Movement’s elected member Nugzar Putkaradze passed away in November 2021.

The victor in the Batumi by-election could decide the fate of the hung Sakrebulo. Currently, United National Movement, For Georgia and Lelo parties have 17 members in total, one short of the amount needed to elect a chair.

Georgian Dream meanwhile has 16 members, and one councilor is independent, having quit the For Georgia, citing “unacceptable” possible cooperation with UNM and Lelo.

