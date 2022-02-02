EP Rapporteur for Georgia Visits Tbilisi

European Parliament Rapporteur for Georgia, MEP Sven Mikser (S&D, Estonia) is visiting Tbilisi, where he met Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili today.

President Zurabishvili tweeted that they discussed the “national accord” process, initiated by her to promote dialogue among Georgian political parties to overcome protracted polarization.

“Glad to see support and interest from our partners on this platform,” noted the President.

MEP Mikser, on his part, said in a tweet that the sides discussed “how to widen the space for political debate on urgent issues of concern to Georgian society.”

EU Delegation in Georgia told Civil.ge MEP Mikser will make public comments about his trip tomorrow at the Parliament of Georgia.

