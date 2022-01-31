Georgia to Get Additional Javelin Missiles from U.S.

The Government of Georgia said it is working to purchase an additional supply of Javelin man-portable anti-tank missiles from the United States, following August 2021 decision of the U.S. Department of State to approve possible Foreign Military Sale to Tbilisi.

The Ministry of Defense of Georgia will address simplified procurement worth of USD 26,246,866 million, covered with the amount allocated by the U.S. and, in line with the U.S.-Georgia agreement, with sums transferred from Georgian state budget.

The U.S. Embassy in Tbilisi reported in August that the Georgian Government had requested to buy 82 Javelin FGM-148 Missiles and 46 Javelin Command Launch Units (CLU), as well as Enhanced Producibility Basic Skills Trainers; Missile Simulation Rounds, Security Assistance Management Directorate Technical Assistance, Tactical Aviation and Ground Munitions Project Office Technical Assistance, other associated equipment and services, and other related elements of logistical and program support.

The Embassy then stressed the potential sale would support the foreign policy and national security of the U.S. “by improving the security of Georgia which is a strategic partner and a key contributor to security and stability the region.”

“The Javelin system will help Georgia build its long-term defense capacity to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity in order to meet its national defense requirements,” U.S. Embassy continued. “Georgia will have no difficulty absorbing these weapons into its armed forces.”

The U.S. first approved Georgia to purchase 410 Javelin missiles and 72 Javelin command launch units in November, 2017 for an estimated cost of USD 75 million. The sophisticated weaponry arrived in Georgia in January 2018.

