UNM Calls Off Parliamentary Boycott

The largest opposition faction in the Parliament, led by the United National Movement has called off its six-month-long partial boycott of the legislature.

The faction had previously refused to participate in plenary sessions and any other activities besides possible votes for confidence in the Government and for constitutional amendments.

Faction chair MP Khatia Dekanoidze announced that the group’s “main axis” of parliamentary work in the spring session will be to set up a temporary investigative commission to examine the possible “inhuman” treatment of jailed ex-President Mikheil Saakashvili. The faction plans to register the commission today.

MP Dekanoidze claimed the commission would aim to expose that the Georgian Dream “regime” used “repressive institutions” to exact GD founder Bidzina Ivanishvili’s political revenge against Saakashvili.

In addition, she stressed that the largest opposition outfit will return to the Parliament with its own agenda and strategy – to work not only on “elitist political” matters, but also on “difficult” day-to-day issues of regular people.

Citing as an example yesterday’s coal mine explosion in Tkibuli, the lawmaker vowed the party would address issues related to labor safety.

She also added that the UNM faction will support and actively engage in the work of the anti-corruption commission, proposed by the opposition Lelo party.

But MP Dekanoidze also vowed to “fight on all fronts,” noting the UNM will not limit itself to the Parliament and local councils and will also take to streets in spring over the social and economic situation in Georiga.

The decision to end the boycott comes after UNM leader Nika Melia announced on January 10 “significant” intra-party reforms and leadership reshuffle.

The boycott started on July 12 after the Government brushed over the opposition’s ultimatum to resign following the death of TV Pirveli Cameraman Lekso Lashkarava, assaulted six days earlier in the homophobic pogroms of July 5.

The UNM-led Strength in Unity bloc decided to enter the Parliament on May 30, without signing the EU-brokered compromise deal between the Georgian Dream and opposition parties. The bloc established its parliamentary faction later on June 7.

Prior to that, the largest opposition outfit had refused to take up the MP mandates in protest of what they called the “rigged” results of the 2020 parliamentary elections.

Read Also: