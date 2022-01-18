Georgian Defense Forces Chief Hosts Polish Counterpart

Chief of the Georgian Defense Forces, Major General Giorgi Matiashvili has hosted his Polish counterpart General Rajmund Andrzejczak to a meeting today, discussing regional security challenges and bilateral defense cooperation.

The Georgian Defense official informed the Chief of General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces of defense-related reforms and military transformation, the Georgian Defense Ministry stated.

According to the same report, the two touched upon Poland’s support in the implementation of the Substantial NATO-Georgia Package, including in strengthening the capacities of Georgia’s military police and special forces.

General Andrzejczak, on his first official visit to Georgia, underlined after the meeting that transforming and modernizing Georgian armed forces is “absolutely critical,” pledging Poland’s support in the efforts.

The General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces reported that the two officials also discussed increasing Georgia’s capacities in the fields of cybersecurity and air defense.

Also on January 18, the Polish General visited the NATO-Georgia Joint Training and Evaluation Center. He is set to conclude the trip to Georgia today.

The Polish senior defense official’s trip comes against the backdrop of strained relations between the Allied states and Russia over the latter’s increasing military build-up in and around Ukraine, as well as demands that NATO prevents the accession of Georgia and Ukraine into the Alliance.

