Georgian PM, President Concerned over Events in Kazakhstan

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and President Salome Zurabishvili have expressed their concerns over last week’s events in Kazakhstan, where protests over gas prices spiraled into unrest and led to a violent government crackdown, leaving at least 164 people dead.

During a cabinet meeting on January 10, PM Garibashvili said the Georgian government was “deeply saddened by the tragic events that have taken place in Kazakhstan” and expressed hope that “all measures will be taken as soon as possible in order to finally de-escalate the situation, achieve security and stability.”

He further wished Kazakhstan and the Kazakh people to soon “overcome the consequences of the crisis and continue to move towards further development.”

Meanwhile, President Zurabishvili said in a tweet on January 8 that she was “deeply concerned with the situation in Kazakhstan.” She also condemned the violence and hoped for a rapid de-escalation.

“The rights and security of civilians must be protected,” President Zurabishvili stressed, adding “We all need global stability and to reinforce peace and security.”

Amid the developments in Kazakhstan, three Georgian citizens returned from Nur-Sultan, the capital, to Kutaisi Airport and 60 others landed from Aktau in Tbilisi International Airport. Georgian authorities have reassured citizens stranded in Kazakhstan that the Georgian Embassy in the country remains available to provide relevant assistance and help those wishing to return.

The rest of the citizens in Kazakhstan shall return to Georgia in the coming days, according to the Georgian Prime Minister.

