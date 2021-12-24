Abkhaz Opposition Leader Slams Russian MP over “Interference in Internal Affairs”

Adgur Ardzinba, one of the opposition leaders in occupied Abkhazia, fired back at ruling United Russia party MP Oleg Kolesnikov over his comments dubbing December 21 opposition rally and ensuing unrest in Sokhumi a coup attempt.

Besides, the Russian MP had told a local Abkhaz TV network that the unrest in Sokhumi were “wrong” and “undemocratic,” and hailed the “right, consistent” reaction of the Kremlin-backed authorities.

He welcomed that “everything, in the end, ended peacefully,” adding that developments in Abkhazia influence Moscow’s relations with Sokhumi, as well as the decisions of Russian tourists. “I am confident that economic development and flourishing of Abkhazia depends on strong authorities.”

Ardzinba, a leader of the People’s Patriotic Union of Abkhazia, uniting several opposition groups, shot back at the Russian MP, stressing “you should not be assessing the events of December 21, we have law enforcement agencies for that in Abkhazia.”

“We cannot allow the interference of unrelated people in our internal affairs,” stressed, adding he would address Russia’s State Duma, Abkhazia’s ‘foreign ministry,’ and Russian diplomats to assess the lawmaker’s comments.

The opposition leader also pointed an accusatory finger at the Abkhaz authorities, suggesting they might have misled MP Kolesnikov and used him for their own interests. In this context, Ardzinba pointed out the the Russian lawmaker, on a trip to Sokhumi, made the comments from the Abkhaz “presidential administration.”

Ardzinba also pointed out that Kolesnikov is a member of the State Duma Committee on Safeguarding Competition, insisting that if he had arrived in Abkhazia for “personal reasons perhaps [having] some business interests,” then he should abstain from interfering in their “domestic affairs.”

Noteworthy, the opposition leader during his address at the December 21 rally slammed current Abkhaz leadership for not understanding “the very concept of sovereignty” and having “no idea how to run an independent state.”

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova also weighed in on the developments in Sokhumi at today’s press conference. Asked by a journalist about the unrest and the Abkhaz opposition’s accusations that their authorities are “sharing sovereignty” with Russia, she underlined that Moscow is “carefully following” the situation in the region.

“Our countries are consistently building and strengthening diversified interstate relations,” Zakharova said. “At the same time, the principles of equality, mutual respect, sovereignty, and non-interference in internal affairs have remained unaltered.”

