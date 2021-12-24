Abasha Sakrebulo Chair Steps Down

Freshly-elected Chair of the Abasha Municipality Council (Sakrebulo), Levan Makalatia announced today he is stepping down, without naming any specific reasons.

Speaking with Formula TV, Makalatia denied any disagreement with fellow Georgian Dream councilors.

“I just exhausted myself, working in Abasha,” said the former chair, adding “we approved changes in the 2021 budget, adopted the new, 2022 budget, approved [Sakrebulo] commissions and I left my post.”

Makalatia has also previously served as the Abasha Mayor in 2017-2021. He was elected to the Sakrebulo in the 2021 municipal polls, and appointed as the Chair on December 3, in the council’s first session.

The newly convened Abasha City Council consists of 30 members, out of which Georgian Dream holds 18 seats, United National Movement – 8, Ex-Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia’s For Georgia – 2 seats, Girchi – 1 seat, and Labor party – 1 seat.

