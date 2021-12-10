Euronest Co-Presidents Want Opposition to Represent Belarus at EaP Summit

Co-Presidents of the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly, MEP Andrius Kubilius (EPP, Lithuania) and Georgian Dream MP Maka Botchorishvili have called on EU institutions to invite the leadership of democratic Belarus to participate in the Eastern Partnership Summit slated for December 15.

In their December 10 press statement, the two Co-President said “the future of democratic Belarus is in the family of European democratic countries.”

The Euronest Assembly brings together parliamentary delegations of the EU, as well Georgia, Ukraine, Moldova and Armenia, EU’s Eastern Partners. The Eastern Partnership initiative also includes Belarus, but Minsk suspended its participation in the format in June amid deteriorating relations with Brussels.

