Tskhinvali Leader Awaits Belarus Recognition

Russian news agency Tass cited Kremlin-backed Tskhinvali/South Ossetia leader Anatoly Bibilov as expressing hopes for the recognition of the occupied region’s independence by Belarus and other states.

“We are awaiting for the recognition not only from Belarus, but also from other states. I reckon history that unites us, that united the Soviet Union, and those fraternal relations between our peoples serve as the basis for recognition of [the South Ossetian] republic,” Tass quoted Bibilov as telling to reporters in Moscow.

“I think there will be further recognition… South Ossetia wants to live in peace with all states both in the post-Soviet space, and the [rest of] the world,” said the Tskhinvali leader.

Moscow recognized the independence of Abkhazia and Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia on August 26, 2008, two weeks after the end of the Russo-Georgian war. Syria, Venezuela, Nauru, and Nicaragua are the only other nations that recognize the two regions’ independence from Georgia. Tbilisi and most of the international community regard the two regions as part of Georgia.

In 2009, Minsk was considering to recognize Abkhazia and Tskhinvali regions, but eventually refused to follow Moscow’s suit. Lukashenko then said he rejected the recognition because Moscow refused to share negative consequences, including sanctions expected for Belarus from the West in case of such decision.

Also Read: