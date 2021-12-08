Chinese Ambassador Meets Abkhaz Envoy in Damascus

Chinese Ambassador to Syria Feng Biao hosted Abkhaz envoy Bagrat Khutaba at the Chinese Embassy in Damascus on December 6, Kremlin-backed Abkhaz “foreign ministry” reported today.

Commenting on the meeting, freshly-appointed Abkhaz top diplomat ex-Kremlin official Inal Ardzinba said Abkhazia and China, “united in support of the Syrian Arab Republic, will be able to begin fruitful work on the establishment of humanitarian and trade and economic relations.”

Ardzinba also hailed China’s “approach to foreign policy based on fairness, respect for partners’ interests and a positive outcome-oriented approach.”

Noting that Beijing has chosen a role of “a constructive participant” in international relations, Ardzinba claimed China contributed to establishing the peace and stability in the Middle East and other regions by taking part in “ensuring the humanitarian and economic security of countries and their citizens.”

He further claimed that equal partnership and strategic interaction between Russia and China “is the foundation for the formation of a more just polycentric world order, where the rights of all peoples are respected and appreciated.”

Civil.ge has reached out to the Georgian Foreign Ministry for remarks, which will be published if they are provided. The Chinese Embassy in Tbilisi could not immediately be reached for comment.

China does not recognize the independence of Georgia’s Russian-occupied regions – Abkhazia and Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia. Russia, Venezuela, Nauru, Nicaragua and Syria are the only nations that recognize the regions’ independence.

Sokhumi opened an embassy in Syria in October 2020.

