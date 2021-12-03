CoE Expects Russia to Pay Georgian Deportation Victims Through 2021

The Council of Europe Committee of Ministers stated it expects Russian authorities to pay EUR 10 mln compensation ordered by the European Court of Human Rights in January 2019 for the Georgian victims of the 2006 mass deportations by the end of the year.

The statement highlighted that Georgian and Russian authorities have agreed to sign a memorandum of understanding to enable the payment of the sum as well as accrued interest through an escrow account of the CoE.

The Committee of Ministers highlighted that while the Georgian Government has already signed the memorandum, the Russian authorities have not. According to the statement, the Committee expects Russia to sign the deal swiftly and pay the funds in the shortest possible timeframe.

The Committee plans to resume examining the progress in implementation of the 2019 ECHR ruling at their 1428th meeting in March 2022.

Russia has delayed the transfer of the compensation for non-pecuniary damages for nearly two years, as the deadline for the payment expired on April 30, 2019.

