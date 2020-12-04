Council of Europe. Photo: mfa.gov.ge
CoE ‘Strongly Urges’ Russia to Compensate Georgian Deportation Victims

04/12/2020 - 21:41
In an Interim Resolution adopted on December 4, the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe expressed “profound concern” that the Russian Federation has not yet issued compensations to the Georgian victims of the 2006 mass deportations.

The Committee “strongly urged” the Russian authorities to “either directly pay the just satisfaction and the interest accrued to the Government of Georgia, or to commit to using the Council of Europe as an intermediary for that payment.”

The Grand Chamber of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ruled in January 2019 that the Russian Federation has to pay 10 million Euros in compensation for damages related to the mass deportation of Georgian nationals – a group of at least 1,500 – from Russia in 2006.

The committee reiterated its insistence on “the unconditional obligation” under the human rights convention to pay the just satisfaction awarded by the court. It also noted the Russian position regarding the need to identify the individual victims, the violations suffered, and the sums due to them before the just satisfaction can be distributed by Georgia.

The committee will resume examination of the case at its next meeting on the execution of ECHR judgments, set to take place in March 2021.

