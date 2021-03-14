Russia ‘Willing to Pay’ Georgian Deportation Victims via COE
In a decision adopted during the 1398th meeting of Council of Europe Committee of Ministers held on March 9-11, Ministers’ Deputies welcomed the confirmation of the Russian authorities that they would be willing to use the COE as an intermediary for the payment of the just satisfaction together with the default interest accrued.
Expressing “profound concern” that no payment has yet been made, COE Deputies stressed the importance that the Russian and Georgian authorities move “forward quickly” to finalize and sign the Memoranda of Understanding to enable the compensation.
Deputies decided to resume consideration of this case at their 1406th meeting (June 2021) on the basis of information to be submitted by the Russian authorities by 15 April 2021.
