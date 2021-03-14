Russia ‘Willing to Pay’ Georgian Deportation Victims via COE

In a decision adopted during the 1398th meeting of Council of Europe Committee of Ministers held on March 9-11, Ministers’ Deputies welcomed the confirmation of the Russian authorities that they would be willing to use the COE as an intermediary for the payment of the just satisfaction together with the default interest accrued.

The Grand Chamber of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ruled in January 2019 that the Russian Federation has to pay 10 million Euros in compensation for damages related to the mass deportation of Georgian nationals – a group of at least 1,500 – from Russia in 2006. The deadline for payment expired on April 30, 2019. The Grand Chamber of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR)in January 2019 that the Russian Federation has to pay 10 million Euros in compensation for damages related to the mass deportation of Georgian nationals – a group of at least 1,500 – from Russia in 2006. The deadline for payment expired on April 30, 2019.

Expressing “profound concern” that no payment has yet been made, COE Deputies stressed the importance that the Russian and Georgian authorities move “forward quickly” to finalize and sign the Memoranda of Understanding to enable the compensation.

Deputies decided to resume consideration of this case at their 1406th meeting (June 2021) on the basis of information to be submitted by the Russian authorities by 15 April 2021.

Also Read: