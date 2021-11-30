Associated Trio PMs Meet Top EU Officials

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and his Ukrainian and Moldovan counterparts, Denys Shmyhal and Natalia Gavrilița, respectively, today met European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

President Michel hosted the PMs of the Associated Trio countries to a working dinner, talking about the December 15 EU Eastern Partnership Summit. The three Prime Ministers highlighted their common stance that the Summit should open up new possibilities for the three countries, based on differentiation and “more for more” principles, the Georgian Government press service reported.

According to the same report, the Georgian PM drew attention to Georgia’s 2024 EU membership application bid, as well as stressed the need for the upcoming Summit’s declaration to reflect Georgia’s European aspirations. The document should also pledge support to Georgia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, PM Garibashvili noted.

Also, the Georgian Prime Minister outlined priority areas for furthering cooperation with the EU – transportation and communication sectors.

PM Garibashvili also noted that intensifying sectoral cooperation and access to European Economic Area would also benefit the integration of the Associated Trio countries – Georgia, Ukraine and Moldova – into the EU.

“Adherence to shared European values remains at the core of our European integration,” tweeted the Georgian leader after the meeting. “Grateful for EU’s firm support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our states.”

European Council President on his part said that EU is the Eastern partnership’s “most reliable partner,” adding that “reforms, human rights and rule of law are the cornerstones of our cooperation.”

Also on November 30, the three Prime Ministers discussed with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen the sectoral integration into EU, including rapprochement in the sectors of digital transformation, transportation, environmental protection and energy.

The Georgian government’s press service said that at the meeting the sides highlighted the importance of the key values in terms of European integration – consolidating democracy, upholding rule of law and protecting human rights.

The officials also discussed the expectations of the Associated Trio about the upcoming EaP Summit, stressing the need for the meeting to open up possibilities for the EU’s partner countries to gradually access the European market.

PM Garibashvili dubbed the meeting with the European Commission President “fruitful,” adding he is confident that “our partnership contributes to building the solid groundwork for our European integration.

The European Commission President, on her part, tweeted she is looking forward to the upcoming Summit “to give fresh impetus to our Easter Partnership.” “Let us bring our Association Agreements to full potential and strengthen our cooperation across the board,” she highlighted also.

As part of the trip to Brussels, the three Prime Ministers will also meet European Parliament President David Sassoli.

More to follow