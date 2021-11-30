First Former Georgian President Faces Court Trial

Mikheil Saakashvili has become yesterday Georgia’s first former President to be appear in the dock as he was brought from Gori Military Hospital to Tbilisi City Court on trial accused of exceeding authority during November 7, 2007 crackdown.

The ex-President was previously denied by the Penitentiary Service the courtroom appearance three times during his 50-days-long strike after his arrest on October 1.

Saakashvili is already convicted in absentia by three instances of Georgian courts and is sentenced six years in jail, including three years over pardoning police officials implicated in high-profile Sandro Girgvliani murder case and six years over beating up ex-MP Valeri Gelashvili. He is further charged in three more cases, including November 7 case, embezzling public funds and the latest of illegal border crossing from on the night of September 28-29.

„I don’t recognize the prosecution and Georgian judiciary, I am not here to be part of planned comedy,” Saakashvili said before the trial began, rejecting all charges and convictions.

Saakashvili’s Courtroom Address

Despite the objections of the prosecutors, the panel of three justices let Saakashvili speak at length, citing his right as a defendant to do so, his standing as a former official, and the history of in absentia hearings in the case.

Listing on his motives behind his return, Saakashvili said he abandoned materially better-off life and career in Ukraine as he was “madly in love with Georgia.” “The feeling that I and we, as Georgians, are losing everything became more and more unbearable.”

Moscow loomed large in the former President’s address: “I have become the first ruler since King Luarsab, that was 400 years ago, that ended up in captivity. This is the biggest shame for everyone participating in this. I don’t believe these people are Georgians. This is a classic Russian combination.”

Hinting that Moscow is taking over the country through Georgian Dream authorities, Saakashvili said: “My favorite President, Ronald Reagan used to say that we are always one generation away from losing independence. I will regrettably say that probably, the time has come when this is what is happening in front of us right now.”

November 2007 Case

The former President also spoke of cases against him. Saakashvili said in November 2007 he averted the Russian plot which aimed at derailing Georgia from NATO membership, with oligarch Badri Patarkatsishvili and his Imedi TV serving as key agents provocateur.

Saakashvili asserted that tycoon Patarkatsishvili then organized anti-government protests, backed with Russian FSB and money. He said in October 2007 authorities received warning from FBI that Georgia-native crime bosses planned unrest in Tbilisi.

The ex-President rebuffed allegations that he instructed the dispersal of November 7, 2007 rallies, noting he watched the dispersal through TV as the Interior Minister was doing the job. “Very young and inexperienced” police did their job best they could, he said.

But the former President admitted that not all people who hit the streets back then were Russian stooges – recalling “painful” reforms leaving some poorer, many unable to switch to the new rails, and high-level inflation, thus creating “objective possibility” for them to be angry with his government.

Saakashvili said “such things happen in many countries and nobody thinks of initiating cases on them except for exceptional maniacs,” also reminding the Georgian Dream authorities of their violent dispersal of June 20, 2019 anti-occupation protests,

Pardoning & Gelashvili Beating Cases

The former President noted there is no “Girgvliani Case” as such, noting that while the murder of 28-year-old banker was a “tragedy,” arrested former officers had their sentences halved as part of post-2008-war amnesty.

“Two justices had released them on parole and now one of these justices is judging the Case of Suits [embezzlement case] against me,” Saakashvili stressed.

He also dismissed the six-year sentence in MP Gelashvili Beating Case as relying on hearsay, questioning the quality of witnesses.

Court – “Biggest Mistake”

“Did I have mistakes? More than enough. Many are such mistakes that I very, very much regret,”Saakashvili continued, citing the court reform as his worst mistake.

Recalling how late Culture Minister Nika Rurua who warned him about the dire consequences of the judiciary subjugated to the prosecutors, Saakashvili said “I apologize to all those who were affected by, and for all other mistakes.”

But, Saakashvili noted, “mistakes and misdemeanors are one thing, but crime – quite another.”

Speaking about himself in the third person, the ex-President said “the founder of a Georgian state could not have been a criminal because the criminals do not found states, they destroy them.”

Tense Protest Outside Court

Saakashvili’s supporters have gathered in the vicinity of the Tbilisi City Court, where the situation got tense as supporters climbed up on a nearby fence and security cabin, with police using pepper spray to clear the area.

Media representatives were also affected during the skirmish. TV Kavkasia cameraman reportedly lost his consciousness temporarily as he was confronted – albeit not directly – by police pepper spray. In another episode, police was seen trying to drag down TV Kavkasia and Formula TV cameraman from a nearby fence, after two men tried to cover skirmishes between the police and protesters.

The Interior Ministry reported on November 29 they detained 15 persons on administrative grounds for disorderly conduct (Article 166 of Administrative Offences Code) and non-compliance with a lawful order or demand of a law enforcement officer (Article 173).

Former Tbilisi Mayor Gigi Ugulava was also detained, who media footage showed was forced into a police car after a verbal altercation with a police officer. Ugulava is himself facing accusations in November 7, 2007 case, along with ex-Justice Minister Adeishvili, and then Interior Minister Merabishvili.

Today, Interior Ministry has confirmed to Civil.ge that one of the detainees Besik Tamliani is facing criminal charges under Article 353(1) – resistance, threat or violence against a police officer or other representative of the authorities. Tamliani was also arrested during June 20-21 protests in 2019 and was released on bail in March, 2020.