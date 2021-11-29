Mikheil Saakashvili’s Courtroom Address

The panel of judges allowed jailed ex-President Mikheil Saakashvili to deliver a political address today, during the Tbilisi City Court hearing in the criminal case on exceeding official authority in 2007.

Below is the full speech delivered by Saakashvili. It contains several denigrating remarks towards some national groups and persons based on their places of origin.

“I would like to, first of all, greet the people standing outside, greet the Georgian public and ask a question. Those several days, when I walked freely in Georgia before I was taken hostage, I had the possibility to interact with people, and I saw that people very sullen, people are very downcast. People practically do not smile, people are very miserable.

I would like to tell you, my lovely Georgian people, I would like to ask you: Do you not miss feeling proud of your country? Do you not miss the pace and drive of the development? Do you not miss novelty and development? Do not miss love and warmth? Do you not miss celebrating victory? If you miss all of these, then we must together end everything that is happening now.

I would like to begin with why I am in this hall and why I am in Georgia today. I am here because, you know that I am the Chair of the Executive Reform Committee in the largest European country, which gathers every month – now it has not gathered for two months because of understandable reasons – which comprises of Ukraine’s President, Prime Minister, Parliament Speaker, every Minister, General Prosecutor and is occupied with preparing necessary reforms for the Ukrainian Parliament.

With my input, the Verkhovna Rada [Ukrainian legislature] endorsed several crucial legislation prepared by me. For example the law on land ownership, a legislative package; [The law on] construction permits, which would not hurt Georgia either as this sector has huge corruption; [Legislation] on electricity, and before my departure, I left them the economic liberty act of Ukraine, which we had in Georgia but this Government repealed it. I also finished a fundamental package of healthcare reforms in Ukraine.

I held a very significant position in Ukraine. What is more is that as per an IPSOS poll, when they asked the public who they wished as Ukraine’s Prime Minister, I was the first on the list. And even more, I have at least twice refused the premiership during [Petro] Poroshenko [presidency]. As for the material side, I have never been as well off as I was in Ukraine. I had a house, a high salary, I was respected, and I read lectures around the world. For example, recently, I read a lecture to 600 millionaires and billionaires about the tax code at the most fashionable resorts in Mexico, and of course, I get paid for each of these lectures.

But just like this, I put all of these aside, temporarily at least, and arrived in Georgia, where I was sure I would either be killed en route, or killed during arrival just how they did to Zviad Gamsakhurdia [Georgia’s first president, died in mysterious circumstances] or I would be put in a cell, from where my chances of release as we are all convinced are the minimum.

Probably a lot of people will say about all of these that I am not in my right mind. What can force a man to refuse everything I mentioned before – luxury, respect, [official] position in the largest European country – put all of it aside and jump into a whirlpool that he has very low chances of escaping?

But there is something that drives me more than anything … [Editorial note: Saakashvili goes on to address the public in Ukrainian] … there is something that drives me more than anything; and it is the reason why I am here. Indeed I really love Ukraine, where I have spent more than seventeen years of my life, but I am madly in love with Georgia, where I was born and raised, in a loving family.

My grandmother Mzia [Tsereteli, renowned doctor] passed away quite recently and I could not attend her funeral due to obvious reasons. Georgia is the country, where I was taught by teachers like Gela Charkviani [famous Georgian diplomat, writer, teacher] and Manana Chavchavadze. I received a letter in prison from my first teacher, Nineli Tatarashvili, who taught me by using the most innovative books by Shalva Amonashvili at the First Experimental School, and also from Klara Chkhaidze, my Georgian Language and Literature teacher at the School No. 51. I will not hide the fact that I cried a lot in the cell while reading these letters. I did not have such a reaction to anything else.

I know that in his last days of life, Gela Charkviani [passed away on November 9, 2021] was the first signatory to the petition demanding my release. I learned about his passing before I temporarily lost consciousness in prison hospital No. 18 and it was a huge blow for me. Gela used to say that I had been the best student in his life and I simply had no opportunity to meet and tell him that he was the best teacher I ever had.

It is kind of mystical – a couple of days before I learned about Gela’s death, I saw his apartment on Peking street in my dream, as well as Irakli Charkviani [Gela Charkviani’s son, popular musician, also deceased], who was a friend of mine, saying that Gela was out and would return soon. I learned about his death a couple of days later.

I want to say that every night I had dreams about Georgia, Batumi, Abkhazia, a stadium in my yard, where I used to play football on Peking street, and the feeling that I and we, as Georgians, are losing everything became more and more unbearable.

You know that in 2008, the Russians sent a message through the French, [President Nicolas] Sarkozy, and the Americans that they planned to enter Tbilisi the next morning and that my family and I had to leave Georgia. They shelled and destroyed the Kopitnari airport, which we restored later and it looks absolutely different now, they bombed the surroundings of the Batumi airport, Tbilaviamsheni airport. The only place they did not bomb was Tbilisi International Airport and they did it for one reason to – allow Saakashvili to flee abroad together with his friends and relatives. I will not hide that some Americans, my friends, also advised me to do it, because otherwise, Russians would have entered Tbilisi and done what [President Vladimir] Putin promised Sarkozy, to hang me by one place and destroy my family. So, to make a decision on what I should have done, I only took two or three minute.

I recollected that in 1921 – and I have thought about it many times – when the Bolshevik army entered Tbilisi, the Georgian government left for Batumi first, then for Istanbul and finally France. I have visited the Leuville estate many times, which they had purchased where they lived, and I know that after 10, 20, 30 or even 40 years [of exile], they, already old, were sitting and discussing stories about Georgia, which they could never see in their life. I thought that I would never put myself in the same situation. My departure from Tbilisi meant the entry of Russian troops in Tbilisi and hanging a Russian flag in Tbilisi. This was the content of this ultimatum. [For example] In Afghanistan, the President left the capital under similar circumstances and the other force [Taliban] immediately entered it.

My favorite President, Ronald Reagan used to say that we are always one generation away from losing independence and I will regrettably say that probably, the time has come when this is what is happening in front of us right now. This is the objective reality. When I arrived in Batumi, I walked the streets to see there are a lot of Russians there. Russians differ from each other; there are some quite lowbred, provincial Russians, of obscure ancestry, who are buying 70% of apartments built there. I saw that prison… [Editorial note: inaudible] a lot of products are sold, elementary things. There are a lot of Russian channels translated into Georgian on TV. By the way, no such things happen in Ukraine because it is prohibited there, since Ukraine is Ukraine, the country fighting against Russia, just like Georgia.

I arrived because I have heard from many Georgians that I had to return; I have heard from thousands of my compatriots whom I come across in various airports; those compatriots whom I was meeting at large gatherings of emigrants in Europe and the United States that we should return to Georgia.

The latest was my 15-year-old son, Nikusha, who said it should happen either immediately or never, because we will lose our country. I learned about it from Sandra, whom I trust very much and with whom we raised two exceptional children.

I come across Sandra’s deeds everywhere, including in the penitentiary system, where she did a lot of good deeds in terms of inmate healthcare, screening and a lot of other things. We have never been billionaires – if we had a USD 800 salary in the 1990s, USD 400 was spent on charity.

In addition, a very important person from Tbilisi told me in Ukraine that if I did not arrive now, we would lose our homeland and the opinion of this person was very important for me.

Finally, my mother, who is sitting in this chamber and who is Professor of History of Georgia, told me that she, as a mother, does not want me to risk my life, but as a patriot of Georgia, she understands that we are in a grave situation, saying that she is not only my mother and we should do something because we are in a very bad situation.

Of course, many got to know my Ukrainian friends as well; Lisa Yasko was in Tbilisi and said there was a catastrophe going on in our country. She told me that many unemployed people stand on the street corners. In Ukraine you cannot see a young man standing on the street corners, there everyone has a job. Here, what shocked her most of all was that on every step of the way there were people standing on the the street corners and sad people. She also told me that it was time for me to help this country.

You know what has been happening in Georgia after my presidency. The currency exchange rate depreciated two-fold. In comparison to [Eduard] Shevardnadze [administration], after the start of my presidency we strengthened the currency rate by 28%, and strengthened it even more afterward, and that currency has now depreciated two-fold, the prices increased three-fold. The salaries of civil servants have almost not increased, just as they practically have not increased in the private sector. People are running away from here en masse. It is a tragedy, that a young officer, who received the best American education and who was a commander of one of the directions of Georgian armed forces, which I created, [had to strart] practically from zero now works as a loader in New Jersey, wasting his best years on this work.

It is a tragedy that Officer Tsertsvadze – who was the first [person] in history after the Second World War, on a global scale, to down a strategic Russian bomber, TU22 – left because he was being persecuted, being persecuted by the people who killed our special unit officers who were hostages of Russia, who imprisoned Roman Shamatava, a true hero of our country. [He] left with his family and stayed as a refugee in a camp in Germany.

It is a tragedy, that in Polish airports,for example in Warsaw, where there are constant queues of Georgians, with planes landing after one another to transport Georgians to Polish factories, where they are paid pennies – EUR 700-800 at most – and they pay part of this sum in accommodation. From Wrocław Airport, another Polish airport, Georgians are taken to Germany to gather strawberries, practically, [being treated] as slaves.

We have lost our 700,000 compatriots over the past nine years, as of early 2021. And, at least 100,000 were added to this number this year. Look at the statistical data, during the eight out of nine years of Saakashvili’s presidency, more Georgians returned to the country than left. What they [GD Government] managed in nine years, it used to take our [historical] feudal lords 70 years – to sell our boys and girls from Anaklia to Rabati on the Istanbul Bazaar. It took them [GD Government] practically seven or eight years.

Georgia’s economy has developed into an economy just as how Venezuela was, or how Moldova was before. The key model is that all local resources belong to an oligarchy or one oligarch, one ruler, while the population earns a living by serving an oligarch or with the money remitted by relatives. This is how Georgia’s economic model looks like. There is no perspective besides poverty or running away.

I have met a lot of our women who mostly work as elderly caregivers in Greece and Italy. But due to their age, these women will soon need care themselves; they have no pensions, often they have no legal status or savings, because they are sending their whole money to their abandoned families [in Georgia]. This is a tragedy happening in front of us… I could not stay in Kyiv or sit in my office cabinet just above the Ukrainian President’s office in the Presidential Administration and watch from there how our country [Georgia] is being into pieces… There is a catastrophe in the country, which once was the number one reformer [Editorial note: here the prosecution interrupts Saakashvili].

Today, we are leading with the COVID-19 fatality rate. We were the world’s number one economic reformer. We were the fastest-growing economy in the world – the economy grew four-fold during my tenure. Let me remind you that following my presidency, Georgia’s economy grew by 0% [if you convert the numbers] in USD. Georgia actually lost the past nine years, because during the previous nine years, at war and global economic crisis, we had grown four-fold, our national wealth grew four-fold, Georgia’s budget increased 12-fold, salaries and pensions increased 10-fold, while over the past nine years, salaries actually decreased due to currency depreciation and economic stagnation. Is this not a tragedy? How can we take it calmly and accept it as normal?

Let me remind you that we are a country today that is being slapped on the head [reprimanded] by one or another ambassador. During my presidency, it was a country that three U.S. Presidents – [George] Bush, [Donald] Trump and [Joe] Biden and several Vice Presidents visited. This was the country, where six European leaders arrived when we were attacked [by Russia] and stood beside us on the [Parliament] square, risking their lives. This was the country, where the German Chancellor, Turkish President, four or five other leaders arrived during the war. A huge summit was held to protect Georgia, practically under the fire of the bombs. What they perceived as a concert was actually one of the most emotional pages in the history of Georgia (meaning protest in downtown Tbilisi during the war against Russian invasion on August 12, 2008, where Georgian singers performed patriotic songs – editor’s note), when six European leaders arrived in Tbilisi in front of hundreds of thousands of people and we managed to maintain and save our capital.

This was the country, where the Prince of Monaco opened tourist season; our opera season was opened by [José] Carreras and [Plácido] Domingo, the biggest singers in the world. When I became the President, everyone called me insane when I said that the number of tourists to Georgia would reach five million, but from 70,000 it actually increased to eight million. But I had not imagined the people wandering around now as tourists; I imagined the people who would pay five or six times more for the development of Georgian families and Georgia.”

